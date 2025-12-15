403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron asserts France’s support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday reaffirmed France’s commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing support for its sovereignty and security as the country pursues a lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict.
In a post on social media, Macron noted that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and highlighted that "Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians only seek peace." He added, "France is and will continue to be at Ukraine's side to build a robust and lasting peace capable of guaranteeing the security and sovereignty of Ukraine and Europe in the long term." Macron also expressed gratitude to negotiators from Ukraine, Europe, and the United States who are actively working toward this objective.
Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday for intensive discussions centered on a potential ceasefire and broader peace framework. Initial meetings include a US delegation, featuring President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, alongside Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, focusing on ceasefire negotiations.
Germany is hosting these talks ahead of a larger summit on Monday evening, which will convene Zelenskyy, European leaders, and representatives from the EU and NATO. It is not yet clear whether US officials will participate in the broader meeting.
In a post on social media, Macron noted that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and highlighted that "Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians only seek peace." He added, "France is and will continue to be at Ukraine's side to build a robust and lasting peace capable of guaranteeing the security and sovereignty of Ukraine and Europe in the long term." Macron also expressed gratitude to negotiators from Ukraine, Europe, and the United States who are actively working toward this objective.
Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday for intensive discussions centered on a potential ceasefire and broader peace framework. Initial meetings include a US delegation, featuring President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, alongside Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, focusing on ceasefire negotiations.
Germany is hosting these talks ahead of a larger summit on Monday evening, which will convene Zelenskyy, European leaders, and representatives from the EU and NATO. It is not yet clear whether US officials will participate in the broader meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment