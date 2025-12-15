Tron Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum And Major Tokens, Defying Broader Crypto Market Weakness



Tron experienced about $390,870 in liquidations, with $282,870 from long positions and $108,000 from short positions according to CoinGlass.

Solana (SOL) fell to around $132 while retail sentiment stayed in the 'bullish' zone with 'low' levels of chatter on Stocktwits. On Hyperliquid, the most substantial individual liquidation involved ETH-USD, amounting to $4.85 million.

Tron (TRX) outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) and other top altcoins in Sunday night trade, as long positions were cleared out, with low selling pressure.

Tron traded around $0.2807 and was up by 2.62%, making it the only altcoin in the top 10 by market capitalization to be in the green over the last 24 hours. Over the last day, Tron saw about $390,870 in liquidations, with about $282,870 coming from long positions and about $108,000 coming from short positions, as per CoinGlass data.

The overall cryptocurrency market cap stood at $3.05 trillion, down 0.6% in the last 24 hours, with total liquidations exceeding $295 million.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Solana Slide

In contrast to Tron, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading at $89,440.63, after it reached its intraday low of $87,634.94. Bitcoin was down 0.87% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Bitcoin continued in 'bearish' territory, with 'low' levels of chatter over the past day. Bitcoin saw about $108 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours. Long traders lost the most, approximately $93 million, while short traders saw around $15 million in leveraged bets wiped out.

Ethereum (ETH) traded flat, staying close to $3,120, with about $62 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours. While spot prices stayed mostly stable, derivatives data showed that leveraged longs were under constant pressure instead of aggressive shorts building. Ethereum's retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the 'neutral' zone with 'normal' levels of chatter over the past day.

Solana (SOL) fell to about $132, down about 1.5% on the day, while almost $13.7 million in liquidations happened, most of which were longs. For SOL, the retail sentiment remained in 'bullish' territory, with 'low' levels of chatter over the past day on Stocktwits.

XRP, DOGE, And ADA Extend Losses

Ripple (XRP) traded around $2.00, down about 1%, with more than $4 million in forced unwinds.

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell to $0.137, down about 1.5% in the last 24 hours, with about $4.1 million in forced liquidation on the long side at $3.37 million, compared to nearly $800,000 in short liquidations. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DOGE dropped from 'neutral' to 'bearish' territory over the past day. Chatter around the memecoin also dipped from 'normal' to 'neutral' levels.

Cardano (ADA) fell nearly 2% to $0.40, along with $1.51 million in liquidations. At $1.43 million, long liquidations outnumbered shorts at $74,000. On Stocktwits, ADA's retail sentiment remained in 'neutral' territory with 'normal' levels of chatter.

Among all the exchanges, Hyperliquid's ETH-USD pair had the largest single liquidation in the last day, worth about $4.85 million.

