CM Bhajanlal Sharma Celebrates Birthday With Prayers, Service In Jaipur

CM Marks Birthday with Spiritual and Social Engagements

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his wife Geeta Sharma, celebrated his birthday on Monday with a series of spiritual and social engagements in Jaipur, coinciding with the completion of two years of his government in the state. The day began with the couple offering prayers at the iconic Govind Dev Ji Temple, followed by a visit to the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple to seek blessings on the special occasion. Continuing the celebrations with acts of service, CM Sharma and his wife performed gauseva at the Pinjrapol Gaushala in Sanganer, Jaipur, emphasising the importance of animal welfare. Later, the couple also visited a blood donation camp organised in the city, encouraging citizens to participate in the life-saving initiative. Through these engagements, CM Sharma highlighted the blend of devotion and social responsibility, marking both personal and political milestones.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Birthday Wishes

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, lauding his efforts to advance the state's development and empower its youth. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Ji on his birthday. He is making noteworthy efforts to add vigour to the state's development journey and fulfil the dreams of the youth. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his best wishes to CM Sharma on the occasion. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Lal Sharma. By preserving the heritage and culture of the land of the brave, Rajasthan, and by empowering farmers, women, and youth in the state, you are truly embodying Prime Minister Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. I pray to God for your good health and long life," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)