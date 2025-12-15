Cop Injured In Attack By Armed Men In Jammu
Jammu- A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was injured following an attack by a group of men here on Sunday evening, an official said.
The incident occurred at Gurrah Morh on the outskirts of Jammu at around 8.30 pm, a police spokesperson said.
Sub-inspector Nitin Khajuria, posted at police station Bakshi Nagar, was stopped and attacked by the four goons travelling in a Thar and armed with a sharp object, causing injuries to him, the spokesperson said.
The men also brandished a pistol before fleeing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment