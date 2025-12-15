403
US denounces Sunday's mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney
(MENAFN) The United States reacted strongly to the mass shooting that unfolded Sunday at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, where at least 11 people lost their lives and 29 others were wounded.
The US president described the incident as “horrible” and “purely antisemitic,” while also praising the individual who reportedly stepped in during the chaos and managed to disarm one of the alleged attackers. Referring to that intervention, he said, “I gave respect to that man that did that,” and described Ahmed al Ahmed as a “very brave person.”
Senior US diplomatic officials also issued statements condemning the violence. The secretary of state said the United States "strongly condemns" the shooting and addressed the broader motivation behind the attack, writing, "Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia," according to a statement shared on social media.
The US attorney general described the reports from Sydney as "heartbreaking," adding messages of prayer and solidarity with those affected.
Federal law enforcement leadership confirmed ongoing communication with Australian authorities, noting that assistance requested by Canberra is being provided.
US diplomatic representatives in Australia also released a message expressing sympathy for the victims and their families. "We are heartbroken by reports of violence at Bondi Beach and offer our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless act," the statement said.
Earlier, Australia’s prime minister stated during a press briefing that the assault was aimed at Jewish Australians, reinforcing concerns raised by both domestic and international officials about the nature of the attack.
