S. Korea’s Leader Public Support Drops to 67.6 Percent
(MENAFN) Support for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has declined, dropping 1.8 percentage points to reach 67.6 percent in the latest weekly survey released Monday, according to findings from Flower Research, a domestic polling firm.
Disapproval of Lee's governance climbed 1.4 percentage points to 30.3 percent, data from the computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) methodology revealed.
The liberal Democratic Party, currently in power, experienced a sharp 3.3 percentage point decline to 54.4 percent support. Meanwhile, the conservative People Power Party in opposition saw modest gains, rising 1.2 percentage points to 26.7 percent.
Smaller parties registered lower figures in the survey. The left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party captured 2.5 percent support, while the right-wing New Reform Party garnered 3.0 percent during the polling period.
A contrasting automated response system (ARS) poll conducted by the same firm showed Lee's approval climbing 3.0 percentage points week-over-week to 64.5 percent.
Both surveys sampled 1,006 voters (CATI) and 1,010 voters (ARS) between Friday and Saturday. The polling carried a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
