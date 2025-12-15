US Warns Indian Travellers: No Tourist Visas For Birth-Tourism Plans

The United States Embassy in India has issued a new warning that tourist visa applications will be refused if officers determine the main purpose of travel is to give birth in the U.S. to secure citizenship for the child. The embassy posted the message on X on Thursday, stressing that using a tourist visa for this purpose is not allowed under U.S. immigration rules.

This announcement comes amid renewed political debate in the United States over“birth tourism,” a topic that has resurfaced frequently in recent years. Earlier in the year, President Donald Trump signed an order seeking to restrict birthright citizenship for children born to parents without legal residency or with only temporary immigration status.

The Trump administration argues that some migrants exploit the constitutional guarantee granting automatic citizenship to children born on U.S. soil. It has asked the Supreme Court to clarify whether this right can be limited for babies born to non-resident or undocumented parents, a move that legal analysts say could ignite a major constitutional confrontation.

Report indicated that Trump's proposal challenges long-standing legal interpretations of the 14th Amendment, which for decades has protected citizenship for nearly all children born in the United States, regardless of their parents' status.

India remains one of the world's largest sources of visa applicants to the United States, both for tourism and higher education. BBC News has noted that demand for U.S. visas in India has sharply increased recently, prompting longer waiting periods and heightened scrutiny across multiple categories.

At the same time, the Trump administration has tightened the process for issuing tourist, student, and work visas, expanding background checks and adding additional layers of review. U.S. media have previously reported that visa processing for citizens of over 20 countries was temporarily halted during earlier rounds of policy changes.

Critics warn that broad restrictions may disrupt legitimate travel and negatively affect cultural and academic ties between India and the United States. Immigration experts told The New York Times that while cases of birth tourism exist, most applicants comply with the rules and policies to address misuse should be narrowly targeted, not broadly restrictive.

Supporters of stricter controls, however, argue that clearer enforcement is necessary to prevent abuse of the visa system. As debate continues, the embassy's message underscores the growing tension surrounding birthright citizenship and how U.S. immigration officers interpret a traveler's intent.

