Delhi AQI: Congress MP Moves Adjournment Notice In Parliament - 'Declare Pollution National Public Health Emergency'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress leader Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking its admission to discuss severe air pollution and the declaration of a national public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region. Tagore also sought permission for the Leader of the Opposition to speak on the issue.

"Delhi has recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 461, falling under 'severe plus' category, the highest this season. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has officially reported recurring negligence and evident gaps in road maintenance and dust mitigation by concerned authorities, leading to dangerously high dust levels, accumulation of municipal and construction waste, and instances of open burning," the notice reads.

Delhi has recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 461, falling under 'severe plus' category, the highest this season.

On Monday, Delhi woke up to hazardous air quality as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped large parts of the national capital, severely impacting visibility and pushing pollution levels into the 'severe' category across multiple locations.

| Dense smog blankets Delhi, AQI remains 'severe'; IndiGo flights to face delay

“Second dirtiest December air day on record. AQI at 461, maxing out at 500 in multiple stations. I have moved an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha demanding an urgent discussion on Delhi's air pollution crisis,” Tagore said in a post on X accompanying the notice.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas reached alarming levels. Ghazipur and Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 493, categorised as 'severe". Barapullah flyover and Barakhamba Road saw AQI readings of 474, while Dwarka Sector-14 logged an AQI of 469. Pollution levels at Sardar Patel Marg stood at 483, and Pandit Pant Marg recorded an AQI of 417 - all falling in the 'severe' category.

What government said on debate on AQI?

Speaking in the Zero Hour during the Winter Session of Parliament on Friday, Rahul Gandhi expressed concern that rising air pollution across Indian cities such as Delhi was inflicting severe and long-term health damage, urging the Union government to join him in what he called an“interesting experiment” of political cooperation.

In response, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue.“The government has, from day one, made it clear that it is ready to discuss all important matters... The issue will be structured and taken up for discussion,” Rijiju said.

| Delhi face air-ocalypse: Are schools open on Dec 15? AQI inches closer to 500

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on 1 December, will run until 19 December.

GRAP 4 in place

With worsening AQI levels, the CAQM has invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. GRAP Stage-IV represents the strictest set of curbs aimed at preventing further deterioration in air quality.

Construction and demolition activities are halted, restrictions are imposed on the entry of polluting vehicles, and additional curbs may be enforced on industries, diesel generators and vehicular movement under GRAP IV. The authorities may also consider measures such as limiting non-essential travel and encouraging work-from-home arrangements where feasible.

(With agency inputs)