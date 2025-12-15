KTR Warns Congress Of Retaliation Over Attacks On BRS Workers In Suryapet

KTR Warns Congress Over Attacks on BRS Workers

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has warned that continued attacks on BRS workers by Congress could force the party to retaliate, potentially leading to law and order breakdown, and urged Congress leaders to abandon their irresponsible politics.

KTR visited Lingampally village in Tungaturthi constituency of Suryapet district on Sunday to pay tributes to BRS worker Uppala Mallaiah, who was allegedly killed by Congress activists. KTR offered floral tributes at Mallaiah's portrait and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He handed over Rs. 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance and assured that one family member would be appointed to a government job once BRS returns to power.

Addressing a gathering, KTR accused the Congress party of resorting to attacks and intimidation due to fear of defeat, questioning the delivery of its promises in the past two years. KTR congratulated BRS cadre for winning nearly 50 per cent of the Sarpanch and ward member seats in the recent Panchayat elections despite intimidation. He praised the courage of party workers and expressed confidence in BRS's return to power.

Several senior BRS leaders, including former Minister Jagadish Reddy, former MLAs Gadari Kishore Kumar, Mallaiah Yadav, Budida Bixamayya, former MP Lingayya Yadav, and MLC Kotireddy, along with other party workers, participated in the event.

KTR Slams Congress Over State's Economic Decline

On Saturday, KT Rama Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government over Telangana's plummeting revenue growth, accusing them of ruining the state's economy. "Revanth ruined Telangana, Congress failed Telangana! Telangana, which once topped the revenue growth charts during the BRS regime, is now heading in a negative direction. According to the CAG, Telangana's revenue receipts grew by 220% between 2014 and 2023. (From Rs. 49,779 crore in 2014-15 to Rs. 1,59,349 crore in 2022-23) However, the same revenue receipts growth fell to -1.18% in 2024-25, and in 2025-26 (for seven months), the revenue is only Rs. 94,555 crore," KTR posted on X.

Rao questioned the Congress government's plans to celebrate their second anniversary in office, calling it "unfathomable" given the state's economic performance. "Despite such an atrocious performance, it is unfathomable that Congress leaders are planning second anniversary celebrations A tragedy called Congress has befallen my state," the social media post added.

BRS Vows to Restore Telangana's Pride

Earlier, KTR criticised the Congress party, calling it the "permanent villain" in Telangana's story and accusing it of 'betraying' the state's people. He emphasised that without KCR's efforts, Telangana would not exist today.

KTR recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Telangana and the injustices committed by the Congress regime over six decades. He announced that the BRS would replace the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Secretariat entrance with the statue of Telangana Talli, symbolising the restoration of Telangana's pride.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)