What Makes Dubai The Best City For Female Solo Travellers? Khaleej Times

Once seen as a bold move, solo travel-especially for women-has grown into a global movement grounded in independence, self-discovery, and the joy of exploring on your own terms. And as more women embrace the freedom of travelling alone, certain cities stand out for the way they prioritise safety, ease, and inclusivity.

A new study by InsureMyTrip now confirms what many travellers already feel-Dubai ranks as the world's best destination for solo female travel, earning an impressive overall score of 7.71. As the city continues to gain recognition as a haven for women travelling on their own, we explore what makes it stand out.

Recommended For You Greetings causing injuries? White House blames Trump's bandaged hand on handshakes

The study analyses several factors in categories such as safety, gender equality, walkability at night, and overall tourism appeal. It was conducted across 62 cities based on metrics across female safety and tourism to create a definitive list of the best cities for solo female travel.“Each data point consists of the latest research available from reputable sources. The data was standardised using minmax normalisation. The minmax normalisation value is multiplied by 10 to create a score (between 1-10). A score of 10 is always the best result, while a score of 0 is the worst. Each city is then ranked on their overall average rating across all data points which includes both city-level data and one country-level data point,” says Sara Boisvert, director of marketing, InsureMyTrip. Dubai scored in the following categories in the study. TikTok popularity' (35.7M hashtags), 'feeling safe walking alone at night' (83.11/100), 'feeling safe despite gender' (86.23/100), 'quality of things to do' (4.58/5), 'women peace and security index' (0.868/1), 'hotel ratings' (4.26/5, 'quality of things to do' (4.58/5) and 'average cost per day' ($289). “To accomplish this, we standardised the latest available data for each city in categories like safety, gender equality, walkability at night, and overall tourism appeal, to help solo female travellers make informed decisions,” adds Boisvert.

What works in Dubai's favour is that the city has a very low crime rate and is considered a safe place to travel as a woman, with most of the public transport in Dubai offering a 'women's only section'. Mumbai based Dr Surabhi Wani, founder, Suhi Healthcare, explains,“during my trip, I visited several places and saved a lot on transportation by using only public transport ­- metro, tram, and buses, which made me feel like a true resident. I had purchased the Nol card on my first day itself, and it was incredibly useful since almost everything in the main city is connected by the metro. The people in Dubai were incredibly helpful and kind, and most spoke both English and Hindi, so language was never a barrier. Whether in malls, stores, or local markets, I felt completely welcomed. I never felt alone for even a moment.” Interestingly, before her trip, she had watched multiple vlogs and chose to wear comfortable and modest clothing.“But honestly, Dubai exceeded my expectations in terms of safety and respect. No stares, no unsolicited attention, let alone anything inappropriate. I walked 12-15 kilometres almost every day, sometimes in areas where I was the only person around, yet I felt completely secure,” she adds.

For those planning a solo trip to Dubai, embracing the local culture truly elevates the experience of your travel. Strolling through Dubai Creek and its traditional souks offers a glimpse into the city's historic past, while the vibrant food scene reflects its cosmopolitan mix.“Traveling solo to Dubai was a transformative journey. The city's perfect balance of safety, culture, and modern comforts made it an incredible space for self-discovery and adventure. I'd highly recommend it to any solo traveller looking for a dynamic yet secure destination near to your homeland. The low crime rate and respectful environment provided a sense of security, even when venturing out at night was very easy and comfortable. While it's always prudent to remain aware of one's surroundings, Dubai's commitment to safety is reassuring for solo female travellers or any traveller,” says Tarana Lalchandani, a 28-year-old marketer in a Mumbai luxury hotel. In fact, connecting with locals can open doors to unexpected experiences as people are very friendly and helpful.

The city's world-class infrastructure, stringent law enforcement, and commitment to safety make it an attractive choice for those exploring independently.“From an industry perspective, the travel and trade have seen a steady rise in solo travel bookings to Dubai over the past few years, particularly among young professionals and digital nomads. While exact numbers vary, solo traveller inquiries and bookings to Dubai have grown by approximately 20-25 per cent year-on-year, reflecting its appeal as a secure and well-connected destination,” says Karen Mulla, co-founder of TravelK.“At India Assist, we have observed a notable increase in solo travellers heading to Dubai for both leisure and business over the past year. In line with our commitment to providing personal care and real-time support, we have launched UAE Assist - a service designed to offer on-ground assistance during unexpected moments. Our goal is to make solo travel even more secure and accessible through technology-driven traveller support across the region,” adds Harish Khatri, founder and MD at India Assist.

If you are travelling solo for the first time, Dubai is the destination that makes it effortless, even though it may seem like a daunting task. Karishma Sakhrani, MasterChef India finalist, culinary consultant, and content creator says,“Dubai is the safest city in the world-hands down! That's honestly the biggest reason I'd recommend it for solo travellers. Whether it's walking around at night, taking public transport, or just going about your day, you never have to think twice about safety. It's a huge relief, especially when you're travelling alone. Whether you are indulging in a luxurious spa day, exploring the desert, or dining at a buzzing restaurant, there's something for every kind of traveller. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to experience a place that is both exhilarating and welcoming.” Ira Arora, a Delhi-based PR professional, agrees,“I loved the sense of independence. Long walks at La Mer were incredibly peaceful, giving me time to reflect and soak in the beauty of the city. I never once felt unsafe, and that gave me the confidence to truly enjoy being on my own. The cab drivers were kind, the city was easy to navigate, and I had the best 'me time' I could have asked for. When my flight took off, I was full of anxiety. But on the way back, all I felt was gratitude-gratitude for doing this for myself, for pushing past my hesitation, and for proving that I could.”

Interestingly, even men opine that the city has been their go to choice for solo travel and extol its virtues. Delhi based Anas Ali, UI/UX designer, who decided to travel alone says,“I was astounded by how quick and easy the immigration procedure was as soon as I touched down. No lengthy lines, no pointless inspections - just a seamless arrival in one of the most opulent cities on Earth. The security system at The Dubai Mall, however, was the one item that really caught me off guard. I simply strolled in without being checked, unlike in India, where there are security checks at every entrance. Although it seemed unreal, it demonstrated how secure and well-run Dubai is.” Dubai is a city where modern luxury meets impeccable order. Whether it's the breathtaking skyline, the unmatched cleanliness, the respectful traffic culture it has something to appeal to everyone.“I chose to go for a walk at two in the morning one night because I was a little bored. I noticed nothing except opulent automobiles driving silently down the streets as I walked along the sidewalk. It was a serene, dreamlike experience with no one around, no fear, and no anxieties,” adds Ali. A highly developed tourism ecosystem, with luxury and budget-friendly stays tailored for solo explorers, 24/7 surveillance in public spaces, ensuring a secure environment even at night and a mix of modern attractions, cultural experiences, and high safety standards, Dubai continues to be a top choice for solo travellers worldwide. So, here's another reason to say: Habibi, come to Dubai!