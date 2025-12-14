MES Indian School Creates Largest Qatar Flag Formation
In a historic feat of unity and tribute to Qatar, about 7,700 students and staff of MES Indian School formed 'the Largest Human Qatar Flag,' a magnificent sight to behold.
Ministry of Education and Higher Education's private schools education consultant Mubarak Abdullah al-Mansoori and Indian Doctors Club president Dr Saibu George were the observers of the event.
Wearing co-ordinated colours (white and maroon) representing the Qatari national flag, the students and staff formed with precision in 140 rows and 55 columns, maintaining a spacing of 0.50m. The entire display covered an area of 1,925sqm.
“Through this collaborative initiative reflecting unwavering commitment to excellence, we pay a heartfelt tribute to Qatar and the visionary leadership that continues to inspire generations,” remarked principal Dr Hameeda Kadar.
MES governing board directors and members, officials, teaching, non-teaching staff and students were present. The event was co-ordinated by the Department of Physical Education's co-ordinator Salim J Nadaf and cultural committee convener Anver, along with a team of teachers.
