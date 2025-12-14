Psychedelicnewsbreaks Rythmia Life Advancement Center Unveils Affiliate Program For Wellness Advocates

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the world's first medically licensed ayahuasca retreat, has launched an affiliate program inviting wellness influencers, healers, and purpose-driven marketers to promote its transformational experiences. Based in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Rythmia has welcomed over 15,000 guests with its unique integration of plant medicine, modern therapy, and spiritual healing. The new program offers partners competitive commissions, second-tier earnings, real-time tracking tools, and access to high-converting marketing assets. With a 95.12% guest-reported miracle rate, the initiative gives aligned partners a way to share Rythmia's impact while earning income. CEO Gerard Powell emphasized the program's mission to reward those spreading healing and transformation.

To view the full press release, visit

About Rythmia

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a medically licensed luxury retreat in Costa Rica that specializes in healing mind, body, and spirit through ayahuasca ceremonies, metaphysical workshops, yoga, breathwork, and more - all under world-class medical supervision. With thousands of success stories and one of the highest guest satisfaction rates in the industry, Rythmia is redefining what it means to heal.

For more information, please visit

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by IBN