Savox And Insta Launch Collaboration Aiming To Develop Integrated Audio And Vehicle Solutions

/INS. – Savox Communications and Insta and have signed an agreement to combine their top-tier technologies and expertise in developing and delivering advanced defence and security solutions.

The collaboration will be officially announced at the international DSEI 2025 exhibition in London, taking place from 9-12 September.

The collaboration leverages Savox's position as a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and technology company Insta's strong capabilities in networked defence solutions and system integration. Together, the companies aim to develop more comprehensive, integrated, and interoperable solutions tailored for the demanding needs of defence and public safety operators – with a particular focus on integrated audio and vehicle environments, where real-time situational awareness, connectivity, and compatibility are critical.

– Collaborating with Insta supports our strategy to strengthen our offering with holistic solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and situational awareness in challenging conditions, says Jerry Kettunen, CEO of Savox Communications.

– Savox's technological know-how perfectly complements Insta's system development capabilities. As experts in the state-of-the-art technology, we highly value collaboration to provide purposeful products and solutions. We see strong growth potential both in Finland and on the international market, says Ville Kettula, Vice President of Insta ILS Oy.

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defense, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.



About Insta:

Decisive defence technology for the future

Insta is a diversified technology company with in-depth expertise to enable secure and customer-focused solutions for the needs of industry, defence, software development, and cyber security. We are a reliable partner that develops future security and decisive performance in an ever more rapidly changing, networked world. Insta is also a strategic partner of the Finnish Defence Forces. Advanced technology allows you to see further, react earlier, and influence more efficiently – on land, sea, and in the air. We use our strong know-how to build defence by integrating systems, developing and maintaining capabilities, enhancing command and control, and creating the real-time situational picture to support decisions.

Continuous movement, experience and responsibility are at the core of our safety culture. In 2024, the net sales of our growing family business was 176,2 million euros and we employed approximately 1,200 people. Insta – Decisive Impact.

