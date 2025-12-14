11Th UN Anti-Corruption Conference To Be Held In Doha From Dec 15-19

Combating corruption represents one of the key challenges facing the international community in the 21st century and has become one of its top priorities in recent years, given the wide-ranging and devastating impacts of corruption.

Stemming from its firm belief in the importance of this vital issue within the agendas of the UN and international organizations, and in line with its longstanding commitment to supporting global efforts to prevent and combat corruption, Qatar has undertaken, as it has consistently done, to host the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), to be held from December 15-19.

The conference is the largest and most significant global gathering dedicated to combating corruption and promoting integrity and transparency. It brings together all 192 States Parties to the Convention, in addition to over 2,500 participants representing governments, regional and international organizations, anti-corruption experts, as well as representatives of the private sector, civil society, and youth.

The UNCAC is the only legally binding global instrument for combating corruption. The convention's far-reaching approach and the mandatory nature of many of its provisions make it a unique instrument for addressing a global challenge. The convention covers five main areas, namely preventive measures, criminalization and law enforcement, international cooperation, asset recovery, and technical assistance and information exchange. It also addresses various forms of corruption, including bribery, trading in influence, abuse of functions, and corruption within the private sector.

According to the latest edition of Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report, published in February 2005, more than two-thirds of the countries assessed scored below 50 out of 100, while the global average remained unchanged at 43. The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, on a scale ranging from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Abuse of power, opaque dealings, and bribery remain among the most prominent manifestations of corruption.

At the international level, Transparency International has warned that global corruption levels remain alarmingly high, with efforts to curb them continuing to falter. The organization noted that nearly 6.8bn people, equivalent to 85 % of the world's population of eight bn, live in countries scoring below 50 on the CPI.

Regionally, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, including Qatar, topped the list of Arab countries in terms of anti-corruption measures. Transparency International attributed the notable improvement and relatively high scores achieved by GCC countries to their adoption of investments in public-sector technological solutions, known as e-governance.

Qatar's accumulated experience in organizing such conferences and its international reputation for successfully hosting global events were the direct reasons for the United Nations' decision to entrust it with hosting the conference meetings for the second time, since 2009. Qatar was chosen as the venue for the tenth session of the conference, which was held under the theme: "20 Years of the UN Convention against Corruption: Towards a United World against Corruption," in Atlanta, USA, in December 2023.

According to the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) of Qatar, the sponsor and organizer of the conference, the programme will focus on discussing a range of issues related to combating corruption in member states and the legal procedures adopted by competent authorities. The conference will feature high-level participation, including heads of state, ministers, leaders of law enforcement agencies, and heads of integrity and anti-corruption bodies.

HE President of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority, Hamad bin Nasser al-Misnad, explained during a press conference held on Dec. 9 to announce the conference's activities, that Qatar's hosting of this conference embodies its deep commitment to strengthening multilateral action and consolidating good governance, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. He noted that it also underscores Qatar's active role in supporting the implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption since its ratification, including its contribution to the convention's mechanisms, most notably hosting the third session in 2009, which witnessed the adoption of the terms of reference for the UNCAC Implementation Review Mechanism and the launch of its first review cycle.

He highlighted the organization of approximately 120 official side events for the conference and 12 draft resolutions currently under negotiation, in addition to events preceding the official proceedings. These include the 5th Anti-Corruption Academic Forum, which this year is dedicated to showcasing the latest research on the use of artificial intelligence in anti-corruption efforts, with the participation of 150 researchers and academics. Al Misnad emphasized that the conference is not merely a platform to review achievements, but a forum for renewing international will, strengthening cooperation, and building capacities, particularly in developing countries.

Experts unanimously agree that the success of global efforts to confront the scourge of corruption and its menaces to undermine development, derail economic reform, and bypass bureaucratic mechanisms will yield positive outcomes in the near- and medium-term perspectives, enabling community engagement in nation-building and decision-making, and halting chaos and instability.