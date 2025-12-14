Warning: Fraudulent Websites Using The Peninsula Logo Scam Readers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Peninsula, Qatar's leading English daily, is renowned for its credibility, commitment to accuracy, and dedication to maintaining the integrity and avoiding misattributions or fabricated information.

The Peninsula receives over 400K users with page views above 2 million per month and often faces attacks from scammers who use the logo and design of the news site with clickbait headlines, coercing readers to visit their fake sites.

A recent news doing rounds on social media uses The Peninsula logo with headline that reads as "Qatar's central Bank sues Noura Al Kaabi over statements he made on live television". Though the design looks very similar to that of The Peninsula, the link itself is of a phishing page that scams people into investing with them.

Beware of fake links, hoax news using The Peninsula name, logo

Some of the other fake news are:

As we firmly condemn these unethical actions, The Peninsula urges its readers to remain vigilant against fraudulent interviews or articles that misuse the newspaper's name and logo.

Readers are advised to check the link provided in the overhead address bar to help verify whether a news item originates from The Peninsula or is falsely attributing made-up statements to the newspaper and Qatari government officials.

All our news will be available at the following links: or .

The newspaper's social media handles are: PeninsulaQatar on X, thepeninsulaqatar on Facebook, and peninsula_qatar on Instagram.