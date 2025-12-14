India Reaffirms 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' Religious Harmony At 11Th UNAOC

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Dec 15 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs'(MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran underscored India's standing on the global stage as a nation rooted in an ancient civilization and rich diversity, invoking the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-the world as one family-and Sarva Dharma Samabhav, which upholds equal respect for all religions.

According to the MEA, P. Kumaran led the Indian delegation at the 11th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he delivered India's national statement at the High-Level Meeting of the Group of Friends of UNAOC.

During his address, he highlighted the role of UNAOC in promoting harmony among nations and cultures worldwide.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh from December 14–15, the 11th UNAOC is being held under the overarching theme,“UNAOC: Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity - Advancing a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World”.

In a press statement, the UNAOC said the global forum comes at a critical point of history, marked by deepening divides, widespread conflicts across the globe and fading trust in the effectiveness of global governance structures and the multilateral system.

It brought together political leaders, international and regional organisations, religious leaders and faith actors, as well as representatives of the private sector, civil society, academia, youth, arts, sports and media, with the aim of renewing their shared commitment to the enduring power of dialogue, mutual respect and understanding.

As UNAOC enters its third decade, the forum serve as an opportune occasion to commemorate the 20th anniversary of UNAOC and to chart its future course in the pursuit of lasting peace

The UNAOC was established in 2005, as the political initiative of Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General and co-sponsored by the Governments of Spain and Turkey.

A High-Level Group of experts was formed by Annan to explore the roots of polarisation between societies and cultures, and to recommend a practical programme of action to address the issue. The group's report provided analysis and put forward practical recommendations that form the basis for the implementation plan of the UNAOC.