Actor Ranjeet Dances To 'Dhurandhar' Viral Song At Granddaughter's B'day

Veteran actor Ranjeet was seen dancing to his granddaughter Deeya's tunes at her birthday bash, as the six-year-old got him grooving to the popular track by Flipperachi from the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar', which is currently making waves in the box-office.

Ranjeet took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself dancing on the viral song“FA9LA” by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi picturised on Akhaye Kumar in the Aditya Dhar film.

Ranjeet looks relaxed in a loose, full-length olive-green kurta paired with a printed headscarf in earthy tones tied around the head, adding a casual, slightly bohemian touch.

He wrote in the caption:“Ladkiya to Mujhe nachati hi rehti hai! Ab Dekho meri 6 saal ki granddaughter Deeya ne crazy banakar apne birthday pe dance karaya & I loved it Aap log bhi baccho ke saath aisa hi karo - fit rahoge.”

“(Girls always keep making me dance! Now look, my six-year-old granddaughter Deeya went all out and made me dance at her birthday, and I loved it. You all should do the same with children - you'll stay fit.)”

Ranjeet shot to fame after playing a negative role in the film Sharmeelee, released in 1971. Sunil Dutt had recommended his name after liking his performance in Sawan Bhadon and Reshma Aur Shera.

He went ahead to establish himself as a leading villain in the 1970s and early 1980s. Besides acting in hundreds of Hindi movies, he has also done a television serial Aisa Des Hai Mera and a couple of Punjabi films.

The octogenarian was recently seen in the comedy thriller“Housefull 5”. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.