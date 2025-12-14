Why Twenty One's First-Day Drop Sparks Reduced Interest In BTC Companies

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

The debut of Twenty One Capital, a Bitcoin -focused public company, on the NYSE was met with a notable decline in its share price, reflecting shifting investor sentiment toward crypto-related listings. Despite its large Bitcoin treasury and strong institutional backing, the stock underperformed expectations, signaling broader market caution and changing valuation dynamics in the sector.



Twenty One Capital's NYSE debut declined by nearly 20%, indicating investor wariness towards Bitcoin-heavy equities.

The stock traded close to its net asset value, suggesting limited market premiums for its Bitcoin holdings.

Market pressures, including Bitcoin volatility and waning enthusiasm for SPAC-backed listings, contributed to the subdued performance. Investors appear increasingly focused on sustainable revenue models rather than speculative Bitcoin reserves.

Twenty One Capital, a Bitcoin-native public company backed by major institutional investors, made its market debut amid high expectations. The firm, aimed at becoming the largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, reported a treasury of over 43,500 BTC, valued at approximately $4 billion. Its strategic vision extends beyond mere holdings, aspiring to develop infrastructure for Bitcoin-aligned financial products, positioning itself alongside digital asset treasury companies.

The company's backers, which include Cantor Fitzgerald, Tether, Bitfinex, and SoftBank, highlight its substantial institutional credibility. However, despite these strong foundations, its first trading day on December 9, 2025, saw the stock plummet nearly 20%. Opening at $10.74, below the previous SPAC close of $14.27, the shares closed at $11.96, indicating a sharp correction from market highs.

The decline was driven by a confluence of factors: a reduction in the market's multiple-to-net-asset-value (mNAV) premium, ongoing crypto market volatility, and fading investor enthusiasm for SPAC mergers. The stock traded at or near its underlying asset value, reflecting a scenario where the market primarily viewed it as a proxy for Bitcoin rather than a company with a distinct operational value.

Furthermore, the broader crypto market experienced declines, with Bitcoin falling over 28% from its peak, and investor sentiment around high-profile SPACs cooling. This environment contributed to increased caution, as investors demanded clearer revenue streams and viable operational models before assigning higher valuations.

Analysts note that the sector is shifting focus toward firms that can demonstrate sustainable business models and predictable cash flows, rather than relying solely on large Bitcoin reserves. The challenge for Bitcoin treasury companies has intensified, as markets seek not just holdings but tangible revenue-generating strategies. The sharp correction in Twenty One Capital's stock may signal a transition in investor expectations, emphasizing operational certainty over mere asset accumulation amid evolving market conditions.

