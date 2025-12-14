Associate Professor, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University

Lee Morgenbesser is an associate professor with the School of Government and International Relations at Griffith University, member of the Griffith Insitute for Tourism, and fellow with the Australian Research Council. His latest book is The Rise of Sophisticated Authoritarianism in Southeast Asia (New York: Cambridge University Press, 2020) and he is currently working on a new book tentatively entitled Faithful Imposters: The Wrecking of International Election Observation. A regular contributor to international media outlets and consultant to international organisations, some of his research has appeared in Comparative Political Studies, Democratization, Journal of Democracy, Political Studies, and The Pacific Review. In addition, he has been invited to present his research at the Council on Foreign Relations, European Parliament, National Endowment for Democracy, United States Department of State as well as the United States Agency for International Development, among many other institutions. His research areas are authoritarian politics, dictators, democratization, election observation, sportswashing, and Southeast Asian politics.

2014–present Associate Professor, Griffith University

Experience