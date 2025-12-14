Zelensky, Nawrocki To Discuss Security, Economy, History In Warsaw Polish President's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish presidential spokesperson Rafal Leskiewicz announced this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"The Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland has proposed a meeting between Presidents Karol Nawrocki and Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw on December 19. Details of the planned visit are being finalized. The main topics of the talks, which will take place in Warsaw, will include security, economic, and historical matters," Leskiewicz wrote.

Zelensky said on Sunday that he would agree to visit Poland on December 19.

On December 3, during a visit to the Rzeszow-Jasionka logistics hub, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he expected symmetry in Polish-Ukrainian relations, gratitude from Ukraine to the Polish people for their assistance, and invited the Ukrainian leader to visit Warsaw.