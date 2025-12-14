Macron: While Russia Continues War, Ukraine Stands Firm
"I just spoke with President Zelensky. Americans, Europeans, and Ukrainians are asking for nothing more than peace. While Russia continues its war of aggression, Ukraine is standing firm," Macron said.Read also: Ukrainian president arrives in Germany
He recalled that France would continue to stand with Ukraine to build a robust and lasting peace capable of guaranteeing the security and sovereignty of Ukraine and Europe in the long term.
"I thank all the negotiators – Ukrainian, European, and American – who are working toward this goal," Macron added.
On Monday, December 15, Berlin will host heads of state and government from several countries, as well as leaders of the EU and NATO.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment