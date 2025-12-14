Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron: While Russia Continues War, Ukraine Stands Firm

2025-12-14 03:07:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

"I just spoke with President Zelensky. Americans, Europeans, and Ukrainians are asking for nothing more than peace. While Russia continues its war of aggression, Ukraine is standing firm," Macron said.

Read also: Ukrainian president arrives in Germany

He recalled that France would continue to stand with Ukraine to build a robust and lasting peace capable of guaranteeing the security and sovereignty of Ukraine and Europe in the long term.

"I thank all the negotiators – Ukrainian, European, and American – who are working toward this goal," Macron added.

On Monday, December 15, Berlin will host heads of state and government from several countries, as well as leaders of the EU and NATO.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

