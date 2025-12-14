Orban Slams EU Decision On Frozen Russian Assets, Sybiha Responds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sybiha said this in a post on X.

"Russia's most valuable frozen asset in Europe," Sybiha wrote, commenting on Orban's post, where the Hungarian leader lamented the indefinite freezing of Russian assets in Europe.

Orban had previously written: "Bypassing Hungary and raping European law in broad daylight, the Brusselians are making moves to seize frozen Russian assets – a declaration of war. Meanwhile, they demand EUR 135 billion more from member states to fuel the conflict. Hungary will not play along in this twisted Brusselian scheme."

EU backs indefinite freeze of Russian assets

As was earlier reported, EU ambassadors agreed to indefinitely freeze Russian sovereign assets, removing a key obstacle to providing Ukraine with a EUR 210 billion "reparations loan."

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here