Landi Kotal School SDO Murder Case: Court Awards Death Sentence To Victim's Husband

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

A court has announced its verdict in the murder case of a female school SDO, Rizwana Shaheen, in Landi Kotal, Khyber district, awarding the death penalty to her husband, Najeebullah, after declaring him the prime accused on the basis of evidence presented during the trial.

According to case details, Rizwana Shaheen was brutally murdered with knife blows on June 17, 2023, inside a school located in the Meri Khel area, which falls within the jurisdiction of Landi Kotal police station.

The victim belonged to Bannu district and had been residing with her family in the school hostel due to her official posting.

Following the incident, investigators initially struggled to trace the perpetrator, as no immediate leads were available. However, Khyber police later made a breakthrough during the investigation by collecting material evidence, recording witness statements, and analysing forensic reports, which ultimately pointed to the victim's husband, Najeebullah, as the main suspect.

The investigation revealed that the murder was committed for financial gain. Police subsequently arrested the accused and submitted the challan before the court.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Investigating Officer Sultan Raza Khan, who completed the probe and presented substantial and credible evidence before the court. Based on the prosecution's case and the evidence on record, the court found Najeebullah guilty and awarded him the death sentence.