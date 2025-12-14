Aqaba Lights Christmas Tree In Message Of Joy And Unity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec 14 (Petra) - Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Shadi Al-Majali, president of the Jordan churches council, Archbishop Christophorus Attallah, and Aqaba Governor Ayman Al-Awaisheh on Sunday lit the Christmas tree in Al-Sharif Hussein bin Ali Square in the city of Aqaba.The ceremony included artistic and spiritual segments reflecting the spirit of the occasion, as the choir of the Byzantine Music School "Psaltirion" performed Christmas hymns that added a deep spiritual atmosphere to the venue, alongside national songs that brought together the people of Aqaba in joy and reinforced the values of love, belonging and national unity.The lighting of the Christmas tree in the heart of Aqaba formed a message of joy and peace, affirming that the city, as it has always been known, embraces its residents and visitors with love and opens its squares to celebrate life and the holidays that unite rather than divide.