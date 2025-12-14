Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Embassy In Kuwait Marks Nat'l Day, Acting PM, FM Attending

2025-12-14 03:03:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Embassy in Kuwait marked the National Day of Qatar on Sunday in the presence of Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and heads of diplomatic missions and ambassadors.
Speaking to reporters after attending the event, Al-Yahya commended deep fraternal relations between Kuwait and Qatar and their brotherly peoples, along with their shared willingness to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields.
He congratulated the government and people of Qatar on the country's National Day, wishing it more progress and prosperity under its wise leadership.
He also congratulated Qatar on the successful FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and spoke highly of the proper organization and preparation that reflected Qatar's capability of hosting major sports events. (end)
