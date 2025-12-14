Delhi Schools Shift To Hybrid Mode As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Worst This Season
As Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'severe' category, the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Friday directed schools to switch to hybrid learning for students in Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11, according to Indian media reports. The move seeks to limit children's exposure to the city's hazardous air while ensuring that academic activities continue without disruption.
In an official circular, the DoE instructed all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools under the NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board to immediately implement hybrid classes, combining online and in-person teaching.
The heads of schools are directed to conduct classes in hybrid mode, "wherever online classes are feasible, with immediate effect until further orders,” the notice stated. It added that students and parents would have the flexibility to choose the online option if available. School heads have been directed to update parents and guardians about the shift, Indian media reports stated.
The directive follows guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which on December 13 triggered Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the final and strictest stage, after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed the 'Severe+' threshold, exceeding 450.
The hybrid model, authorities said, is a precautionary measure to reduce children's exposure to toxic pollutants that have blanketed the city in recent days. It also aims to maintain learning continuity amid rising health concerns and visibility issues caused by the dense smog.
Earlier in the day, India announced stricter anti-pollution measures in Delhi and surrounding regions after the capital's air quality dropped to its worst level of the season.
Authorities urged residents to remain indoors, particularly children and those with respiratory or heart conditions, and to wear masks when going outside.
