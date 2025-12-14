India Rejects Allegations Of Territory Being Used For Anti-Bangladesh Activities

India on Sunday "categorically rejected" the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh, responding to Dhaka's recent press note and clarifying its position amid heightened diplomatic exchanges between the two neighbours.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement came minutes after the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian High Commissioner to lodge Dhaka's strong concerns over statements made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of inciting violence from abroad.

Reiterating its consistent stance, India underlined its support for the democratic process in Bangladesh. "We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere," the MEA said.

Addressing allegations that Indian territory was being used for activities against Bangladesh's interests, the MEA firmly rejected the charge. "India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh," the statement said.

"We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," the MEA added.

The response follows Bangladesh's statement, in which Dhaka sought the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, accused them of inciting violence, and raised concerns over alleged attempts to disrupt the upcoming elections.

The ministry also drew the Indian envoy's attention to what it termed anti-Bangladesh activities by fugitive Awami League members currently staying in India. These activities, it is alleged, include planning, organising, and facilitating terrorist acts inside Bangladesh to obstruct the electoral process.

The Bangladesh ministry sought India's cooperation in preventing the escape of suspects linked to the recent attempted assassination of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

"The High Commissioner of India emphasised that India looked forward to peaceful elections in Bangladesh and expressed his country's readiness to extend all cooperation in this regard", the Bangladesh foreign ministry said.