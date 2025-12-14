Two Days To Go: Doha International Music And Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo) Set To Begin At Katara Cultural Village

The Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo) is set to begin tomorrow (December 16) at Katara Cultural Village, bringing together leading international and Qatari musical ensembles for four evenings of large-scale marching and musical showcases.

The programme, running until December 20, will feature distinguished bands from seven countries, including the UK, the US, Turkiye, Jordan, Oman, Kazakhstan, and Qatar. Shows will be accompanied by fireworks and drone displays, illuminating the sky each night.

Participants includes the Irish Guards and the Royal Air Force Music Services from the UK, the US Air Force Honor Guard, the Ottoman Mehter Band from Turkiye, the Jordanian Armed Forces Band, the Royal Guard of Oman Band, and the Central Military Band of the Kazakh Ministry of Defence.

The festival will also feature notable Qatari participation from musical units representing the Ministries of Defence and Interior, the Amiri Guard, the Ministry of Culture and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

The programme also includes The Village, positioned adjacent to the festival venue. The Village offers a family-friendly space featuring Qatar Calendar, food and beverage providers, alongside dedicated kiosks for the Police Academy, Lekhwiya, Civil Defense, merchandise, Vodafone, and ticketing.

The area also includes a Ministry of Culture tent and shaded seating with tables and umbrellas. Visitors can also enjoy a varied entertainment line-up including neon stilt walkers, jugglers, local musicians, caricature artists, calligraphers, live sketch artists, face painting, glitter tattoos for children, and balloon twisting, creating an engaging atmosphere for families and guests throughout the festival period.

Tickets are available to the public through offered at accessible rates to encourage wide participation. Tickets are available in three categories: QR15, QR30, and QR100.