Katara Paints A Cultural Scene Alongside Arab Cup Events

Katara Cultural Village continues to stage a rich and diverse array of activities that go beyond artistic performances and heritage showcases, reiterating its role as a comprehensive platform for culture, knowledge, and dialogue.

The presentations, which form part of Katara's cultural programme accompanying the Arab Cup 2025, includes a series of lectures and seminars held across various venues within the Cultural Village.

Media personality Amal Hikmat delivered a lecture on the mechanisms of creating content that supports Arab identity, stressing the importance of digital media in reinforcing authentic cultural values. She highlighted the growing role of content creators in presenting a positive, contemporary image of Arab identity that resonates with the aspirations of younger generations.

As part of the 15th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, a symposium titled“Knights of History and Humanity” will be held tomorrow (December 16) at 7pm at Katara's southern beach. The symposium will explore historical and human dimensions, shedding light on the noble values associated with heroism and courage throughout human heritage.

Katara also dedicated a special space for children through the“Stories for Children” event, presented by 10-year-old storyteller Saeed Abdullah Tanaf. He will take children on an engaging storytelling journey featuring captivating tales, including a segment during which he will distribute his stories to young attendees, creating a warm, family-friendly atmosphere that encourages reading and nurtures creativity.

Music featured prominently in the cultural scene, as enthusiasts of the Oud and authentic Arabic music enjoyed refined musical evenings. Singer Bilal Al-Waseem's performance drew a strong audience response and created an atmosphere that harmoniously blended tradition with the festive spirit of the Arab Cup.

In celebration of the Arabic language, Katara continues to host the Al-Dhad Festival, offering a varied cultural and linguistic programme that includes poetry evenings, language workshops, and intellectual discussions.

The Katara Outdoor Theatre also hosted a distinctive Algerian musical evening, featuring traditional songs inspired by the Malouf and Aissaoua styles. The performances reflected the richness of Algerian musical heritage and were presented in cooperation with the Embassy of Algeria in Doha as part of ongoing efforts to promote Arab cultural exchange and display the diversity of musical arts across the Arab world.