Qatar, Korea Sign Agreement To Develop National Intellectual Property Strategic Plan

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has signed a contract with the Ministry of Intellectual Property of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Intellectual Property Strategy Agency, as part the the National Intellectual Property Strategy which aims to delvelop the intellectual property ecosystem and enhance the innovation environment in Qatar.

The agreement was signed on behalf Qatar by HE Mohammed bin Hassan al-Malki, Undersecretary of the MoCI, and on behalf Korea by Young-sun Kim, Minister of Intellectual Property, and Byung-soo Yoon, President of the Korea Intellectual Property Strategy Agency, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Both parties emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between Qatar and the Republic of Korea in the field of intellectual property, in a manner that contributes to building national capacities and benefiting from Korea's advanced expertise in developing innovation-supportive strategies, a statement explained.

Under the agreement, the Korea Intellectual Property Strategy Agency will prepare a comprehensive national intellectual property strategic plan, including an analysis of the current environment, the identification of vision, objectives, strategic priorities, and performance indicators.

The signing of this project represents a strategic step toward developing an integrated national framework for intellectual property, contributing to enhanced economic competitiveness and supporting the transition toward a knowledge- and innovation-based economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, the statement added.