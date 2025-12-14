GBP/USD Weekly Forecast - 14/12: Plan Your Trades (Chart)

403
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast - 14/12: Plan Your Trades
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The GBP/USD has gained since the U.S Fed's interest rate cut announcement on Wednesday. The currency pair like the EUR/USD had been showing signs of incremental gains the past few weeks and was forecast to struggle after the Federal Reserve's FOMC Statement this past week. But something curious happened, instead of seeing selling build after the anticipated interest rate cut from the U.S central bank, the GBP/USD solidified upwards. What some viewed as an opportunity to sell the results already traded previously into the GBP/USD based on the anticipated interest rate cut that did in fact take place, because there was an expectation the Fed would sound cautious during the FOMC Statement – which in fact happened too – something odd was seen.Financial institutions didn't act on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's rhetoric. Instead financial institutions seemed to acknowledge in mass that they understand a potentially more dovish Fed may be seen in a handful of months. Because Jerome Powell will not be in charge of the Federal Reserve after May of 2026.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Changes to Come and Changes to OutlookNo, the GBP/USD has not climbed back to its higher water marks seen in August, September and October of this year, but the currency pair has shown an ability to sustain the gains it has made since late November. The GBP/USD was near 1.30250 on the 21st of November. The upwards movement which occurred this past Wednesday did see buying produce highs around 1.34225 on Thursday which sold off, but again the momentum higher after the Fed's FOMC rhetoric did surprise many traders which caused some speculators to express dismay.While the Fed said they would be cautious this past week, there are folks who believe that new Fed leadership in late spring and early summer of 2026 may produce a different interest rate philosophy. The Bank of England will conduct its own interest rate decision on the 18th, this coming Thursday, and is expected to reduce cut 25 basis points. Intriguingly, inflation in the U.K does remain a concern and CPI results will be published the day before on Wednesday of this coming week, a result of 3.50% is anticipated per the year on year number.1.34000 as a Target Too HighTraders need to remember the Christmas holiday is quickly approaching. This will be the last full week of trading before the holiday season starts.
- The central bank decisions from the BoE, the ECB and BoJ this week will affect Forex, but the Fed has spoken already and this may make what the Bank of England does and the others less meaningful. Day traders saw the 1.34000 level hit on Thursday, but they should be rather cautious in the coming days about recapturing the loss territory. Nervous results have been a dominant feature in the broad markets the past few weeks. While the GBP/USD has incrementally climbed, outlook may start to look fuzzy as the holidays approach and sentiment is put to the test.
