Swiss TV Reports Man Threatened Attack On Jewish People At Eurovision In Basel

2025-12-14 02:06:46
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A 25-year-old man was detained ahead of last May's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel after allegedly making violent threats against Jewish people. He was later deported to France by the Swiss authorities. This content was published on December 14, 2025 - 11:06 5 minutes SRF

The event was intended as a celebration of music and, for the most part, it stayed peaceful. But new research by the Tagesschau programme on Swiss public television, SRF, reveals that security services had raised the alarm beforehand, triggered by comments from a man in Biel who was already known to them. He said he wanted to travel to Basel, cause trouble and attack Jewish people.

Swissinfo

