Swiss TV Reports Man Threatened Attack On Jewish People At Eurovision In Basel
The event was intended as a celebration of music and, for the most part, it stayed peaceful. But new research by the Tagesschau programme on Swiss public television, SRF, reveals that security services had raised the alarm beforehand, triggered by comments from a man in Biel who was already known to them. He said he wanted to travel to Basel, cause trouble and attack Jewish people.More More Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary people
