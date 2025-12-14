Panama's Senan Locates 3 Tons Of Drugs Inside A Container At A Port In Colón

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) A total of three tons of drugs were seized by officials of the National Aeronaval Service (Senan), which were hidden inside a container in transit at a port in the province of Colón. The drugs were discovered during a routine inspection using dogs trained to detect narcotics. The container arrived at Panamanian ports from Ecuador, was scheduled to be transshipped in Antwerp, Belgium, and was destined for Helsingborg, Sweden. The Drug Prosecutor's Office is investigating whether the illicit substance was introduced into the container at its port of origin or whether, on the contrary, it was contaminated during its transit through Panama.

Security Minister Frank Ábrego also warned about the increase in the trafficking and consumption of synthetic drugs, which do not require large spaces for their production and are easily distributed.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the National Police located 150 kilos of cocaine pictured above inside a container at a port in Panama City. In this case, the shipment originated in Chile and was destined for Australia. The container was checked after it was detected that one of its seals had been altered, so its contents were checked, and several sacks with narcotics were found. So far this year, security forces have seized some 98 tons of drugs in operations carried out in ports, on the high seas and residences used as storage facilities. Also in 2025, two major drug trafficking networks were dismantled. One of them operated at Tocumen International Airport, where 60 people were charged in Operations Eros and Colibrí. Another network was dismantled in Operation Nodriza, in which a group dedicated to drug trafficking in the Arraiján area was detected, with the arrest of nine people.

