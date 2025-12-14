403
Qatar Condemns Attack On UN Headquarters In Kadugli, Sudan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted the headquarters of the United Nations mission in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, which resulted in the death of six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injuries to others from the mission a statement issued Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
