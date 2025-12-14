Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Condemns Attack On UN Headquarters In Kadugli, Sudan


2025-12-14 02:01:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted the headquarters of the United Nations mission in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, which resulted in the death of six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injuries to others from the mission a statement issued Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

MENAFN14122025000067011011ID1110478661



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search