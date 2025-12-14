Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani

Secretary Rubio's Call With Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani


2025-12-14 02:00:30
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani today to discuss the terrorist ambush on U.S. personnel in Syria, in which two brave American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed. Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani offered condolences and reiterated the commitment of the Syrian government to degrade and destroy the shared threat of ISIS. The United States will hold all who hurt and threaten Americans accountable.

MENAFN14122025004514009831ID1110478651



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search