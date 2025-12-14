Secretary Rubio's Call With Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani today to discuss the terrorist ambush on U.S. personnel in Syria, in which two brave American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed. Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani offered condolences and reiterated the commitment of the Syrian government to degrade and destroy the shared threat of ISIS. The United States will hold all who hurt and threaten Americans accountable.
