KABUL (Pajhwok): The US has delivered a number of Afghan Black Hawk helicopters that were evacuated to Uzbekistan after the fall of the previous government to Peru.

According to Sa Defensa, that follows international defense issues, the UH-60A+helicopters previously used by the Afghan Air Force and were transferred to Uzbekistan after the Islamic Emirate regained power in 2021, have now been handed over to Peru.

The source did not mention the number of these helicopters.

According to reports, the US had also delivered nine Black Hawk helicopters to Peru last year, and of these, seven helicopters were returned to the United States in February 2024.

In response to the report of the handover of these seven helicopters to the United States, the Afghan Ministry of National Defense had said that the United States should not create obstacles in the return of these helicopters to Afghanistan, but rather hand them over to the Afghans.

According to reports, after the Islamic Emirate regained sovereignty, a total of 46 Afghan military aircraft and helicopters were transferred to Uzbekistan.

Islamic Emirate officials have repeatedly emphasized that these aircraft and helicopters are the national property of Afghanistan and must be handed over to the country.

