Chandigarh's Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary Home To Leopards, Jackals

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) The Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, located on the suburbs of Chandigarh, has confirmed the presence of leopards, jackals and other wild animals, Chief Wildlife Warden Saurabh Kumar said.

He along with Conservator of Forests Anup Kumar Soni and Deputy Conservator of Forests Navneet Srivastava, conducted a field inspection of the sanctuary on Saturday.

During the inspection, the team visited various locations where leopard movement has been recorded through camera traps and field observations by frontline staff.

The team also inspected several water bodies and assessed the habitat conditions for migratory birds within the sanctuary.

The inspection revealed the presence of leopard and other wild animal activity at multiple locations inside the sanctuary, corroborated by camera trap images and pugmark evidence, indicating active movement across the forest area.

Such presence is natural and reflects a healthy forest ecosystem, it said.

However, keeping in view the safety of the public as well as wildlife, the Forest Department is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in consultation with the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for visitor management in the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and other related matters.

The SOP will include precautionary and wildlife management intervention.

They include installation of do's and don'ts, awareness boards and warning signages at strategic locations inside and outside the sanctuary, highlighting the presence of leopards, sambar, jackals and other wild animals along with safety guidelines.

Awareness generation and sensitisation of local villages and nearby residents regarding animal behaviour and necessary precautionary measures and repair and strengthening of existing fencing at vulnerable points of the sanctuary.

The Forest Department assures that regular monitoring is being carried out and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety while maintaining wildlife conservation priorities.

Visitors are advised to cooperate fully and follow the prescribed guidelines in letter and spirit, and to avoid venturing into restricted areas.