EHS, Health Ministry Launch Medicine Doorstep Delivery Campaign In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 14 (Petra) – The Electronic Health Solutions (EHS), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, on Sunday launched a comprehensive field awareness campaign in Amman, themed: "Your Medicines Delivered to Your Doorstep."The initiative aims to familiarize patients with the services offered by "My Hakeem" application to benefit from the e-services that facilitate their treatment journey.According to an EHS statement, the campaign was launched at the beginning of this month and will continue through December 31.The initiative will cover a "wide range of vital" health facilities affiliated with the Ministry of Health, mainly Al-Bashir and Al-Tutunji Hospitals, as well as a broad network of comprehensive health centers in Amman.On its goals, the campaign primarily aims to alleviate overcrowding in Jordan's healthcare facilities and save patients' time and effort by acquainting them with the registration process for "My Hakeem" application and ways to request home delivery of their recurring monthly medications.EHS CEO, Omar Ayesh, stated the campaign reflects the "constructive" partnership between the company and the Ministry of Health, which reflect their "shared commitment" to digitizing the Kingdom's healthcare sector and enhancing the patient experience.Ayesh added that "My Hakeem" app is an "effective" tool for empowering patients, as the medication delivery service represents a "practical step" to reduce waiting times and improve "efficiency" of services provided in healthcare facilities.42 university graduate volunteers are participating in the campaign, who will work on-site at healthcare facilities to register patients to download "My Hakeem" app, create their accounts, and explain its various services.