Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia Climbs To 11

The Zaporizhzhia region police reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of people wounded as a result of the occupiers' drone attack has increased to 11. Among the injured are a child, police officers, and State Emergency Service personnel. Police and other concerned services continue working at the sites," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the acts of armed aggression. The legal qualification is Part 1 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Russian army carried out at least four strikes on Zaporizhzhia on Sunday. At least six apartment buildings were damaged.

Earlier reports said that as of 12:55, the number of those injured in the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia had risen to eight.

Photo credit: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram