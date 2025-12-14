Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia Climbs To 11
"The number of people wounded as a result of the occupiers' drone attack has increased to 11. Among the injured are a child, police officers, and State Emergency Service personnel. Police and other concerned services continue working at the sites," the statement said.
Criminal proceedings have been opened over the acts of armed aggression. The legal qualification is Part 1 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.Read also: Mykolaiv left without water due to power outage
The Russian army carried out at least four strikes on Zaporizhzhia on Sunday. At least six apartment buildings were damaged.
Earlier reports said that as of 12:55, the number of those injured in the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia had risen to eight.
Photo credit: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment