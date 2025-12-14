Corrected Rpt

403
Australia updates gunfire attack death toll to 12
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Australian authorities, updating casualty toll of the gunfire attack that happened at the Bondi Beach area of Sydney earlier on Sunday, said 12 people died and 29 others were wounded in the assault.
One of the attackers was among the dead, the authorities said, adding that two police officers were also injured in the random shooting, labeled by the government as a dangerous terrorist act.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a news conference, broadcast by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, said "tonight we witnessed a terrorist annihilating incident during Hanukkah celebrations. This attack targeted Australian Jews. It was an antisemitic evil act and terrorism hit the heart of our nation," he said.
Chris Minns, current premier of New South Wales, said during the same news conference that the government would not allow the terrorists to tear Australia apart.
The region around the scene has remained surrounded as a security precaution, he said, adding that schools would be shut tomorrow.
Mike Burges, chief of intelligence, indicated that the authorities were holding investigation to determine whether there were any individuals harboring similar intentions in the country. He also indicated that there was a 50 percent possibility an identical attack would recur.
The ABC meanwhile quoted a senior security officer as identifying one of the attackers as Naveed Akram, from South Sydney. Akram's house was searched by police as part of the current investigations, he declared.
Police in the meantime said an improvised explosive device was found at the scene and that experts dismantled the explosives. (pickup previous)
