403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ECOWAS Summit Commences In Abuja, Regional Happenings Atop Agenda
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- A summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government kicked off in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Sunday.
The conferees focus on rapid political and security developments in the region, primarily the recent toppling of Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and a failed military coup in Benin as well as the swift security deterioration in west African countries.
In a press release, the group said the summit came only one week following the military coup in Benin and at a time when there are growing fears over widening political instability and mounting terrorist threats in the region.
It added that the gathering also marks the 50th anniversary of the ECOWAS, giving it a symbolic dimension, along with political and security significance.
The summit will be chaired by President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Julius Maada Bio.
The event, which will include a Special Debate on the Future of the Community, is also expected to include deliberations on key regional priorities, including political stability, security cooperation, and economic integration.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional group of fifteen countries, founded in 1975. Its mission is to promote economic integration among the group's member states. (end)
mr
The conferees focus on rapid political and security developments in the region, primarily the recent toppling of Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and a failed military coup in Benin as well as the swift security deterioration in west African countries.
In a press release, the group said the summit came only one week following the military coup in Benin and at a time when there are growing fears over widening political instability and mounting terrorist threats in the region.
It added that the gathering also marks the 50th anniversary of the ECOWAS, giving it a symbolic dimension, along with political and security significance.
The summit will be chaired by President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Julius Maada Bio.
The event, which will include a Special Debate on the Future of the Community, is also expected to include deliberations on key regional priorities, including political stability, security cooperation, and economic integration.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional group of fifteen countries, founded in 1975. Its mission is to promote economic integration among the group's member states. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment