Pope Leo XIV visits Middle East to promote peace, unity
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV’s recent visit to the Middle East, including Lebanon and Turkey, was hailed as a historic moment for the region’s Christian community. Father Rifat, Director of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media in Jordan, accompanied the Jordanian Embassy during the Lebanese leg of the trip and described it as a profound appeal for peace.
Speaking to a news outlet, Father Rifat stressed that the Pope came not as a political leader, but as a “peacemaker”, aiming to inspire reconciliation in a region long affected by instability. “This is the thirst of all the region, that we want peace,” he said.
Pope Leo XIV’s Middle East journey (27 November–2 December 2025) fulfilled a “dual dream” of his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, who had been unable to travel due to health reasons.
The visit to Turkey focused on Christian unity, commemorating the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. In Lebanon, the Pope’s mission centered on the global call for peace, under the slogan: “Blessed are the peacemakers.”
A key objective in Lebanon was addressing the emigration of Christian families, which threatens the country’s multi-confessional balance. Father Rifat explained: “Pope Leo came to Lebanon to encourage the Christian presence… in order not to leave Lebanon without Christians.”
The visit also advanced interreligious dialogue, with scheduled meetings between the Pope and leaders of other faiths described as “acts of dialogue, solidarity, and harmony.” This approach aligns with the Vatican’s broader vision that mutual respect between religions is essential for a stable Middle East.
Father Rifat noted Jordan’s role in regional religious diplomacy. Earlier this year, King Abdullah and Queen Rania invited Pope Leo XIV to visit Magdas, the baptism site of Jesus. Discussions are ongoing for a future papal visit including Jordan and Palestine, contingent on regional stability, particularly in Gaza.
Looking forward, Father Rifat highlighted plans for the two-millennia anniversary of Jesus’ baptism in 2030 and a spiritual pilgrimage to Jerusalem in 2033 to commemorate the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus’ death and resurrection.
Despite ongoing challenges in the region, Pope Leo XIV’s message in Lebanon carried a strong current of hope, presenting a vision of a more peaceful and unified future.
