Vijay Has Stepped Down From Stardom To Serve TN People: TVK Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Bussy Anand said that party president Vijay had consciously stepped away from his personal rise and stardom to work for the people of Tamil Nadu, underscoring that his political journey was driven by public service and not personal ambition.

Addressing a consultative meeting of TVK executives held at Tiruchengode, Anand said the party had begun constituency-level consultations across the State as per Vijay's instructions.

Similar meetings were held at Sholinganallur on Friday and Tiruchengode on Saturday, he said, adding that such interactions would be organised in every Assembly constituency.

“I want to make one thing very clear. Only the president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will announce the party's candidates. Media reports should not speculate or misinterpret this,” Anand said. He also urged the media not to distort the party's statements or internal decisions.

Responding to criticism and comparisons with other political parties, Anand said TVK's public outreach stood apart.“Can any other party organise a gathering like ours? Most parties have to pay Rs 200 or Rs 300 to mobilise crowds. But when people hear that Vijay is coming, the crowd gathers on its own,” he said.

He announced that a major TVK meeting would be held in Erode on December 18, in which senior leader Sengottaiyan would participate. Anand further asserted that Vijay symbolically represented all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

“Leader Vijay is the candidate in all 234 constituencies. Our responsibility is to work tirelessly to ensure TVK's victory everywhere,” he said, calling upon party cadres to intensify grassroots-level activities.

Highlighting Vijay's political commitment, Anand said,“Vijay has moved upward in life, but he chose to move into public life only to do something meaningful for the people of Tamil Nadu. He has left his personal success behind for this cause.”

Anand also revealed that TVK would soon be allotted an official election symbol.“It will be a beautiful symbol. Within 15 minutes of its announcement, it will become world-famous,” he said confidently.

The meeting, attended by party executives and functionaries, focused on organisational preparedness, message dissemination, and strengthening TVK's presence across constituencies ahead of future electoral battles.