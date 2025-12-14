403
Erdogan warns against turning Black Sea into conflict zone
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the Black Sea should not become an “area of confrontation” between Russia and Ukraine, following a recent Russian air strike that damaged a Turkish-owned vessel in Ukraine’s Odesa port. Erdogan stressed that safe navigation in the region is essential for all parties.
The Turkish-owned ferry, operated by Cenk Shipping and flying the Panama flag, was carrying fresh produce on the Karasu-Odesa route when it was struck. The 185-metre-long vessel caught fire, but there were no casualties. Ukraine’s Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed the attack, describing it as a missile strike on civilian port infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying it demonstrated Russia’s continued disregard for diplomacy and civilian life.
Erdogan raised concerns directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a summit in Turkmenistan, calling for a limited ceasefire on attacks targeting ports and energy facilities.
Turkey has also summoned the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks over escalating strikes on the Black Sea, including drone attacks on Russia-linked tankers claimed by Kyiv.
Turkey, controlling the Bosphorus Strait, remains a key mediator in the conflict, ensuring the passage of Ukrainian grain and Russian oil to the Mediterranean. Erdogan indicated hopes to discuss a broader peace plan with US President Donald Trump following his talks with Putin, emphasizing that “peace is not far away.”
The Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated the urgency of ending the war, preventing further escalation in the Black Sea, and suspending attacks on maritime and energy infrastructure to safeguard navigation and civilian life.
This development highlights the growing risks to commercial shipping and regional stability in a war-torn Black Sea, where both Russian and Ukrainian maritime activities have recently come under attack.
