Poland Sees Dramatic Increase in Anti-Ukrainian Posts
(MENAFN) A dramatic escalation in hostile online content targeting Ukrainians has swept across Poland's social media landscape over recent months, according to newly released findings reported by media on Sunday.
Polish-language social network platforms recorded nearly 186,000 discriminatory or offensive posts directed at Ukraine and Ukrainian nationals during the four-month span from August through November, the data revealed.
The analysis—jointly produced by Polish fact-checking group the Demagog Association and private analytics organization the Institute for Media Monitoring—documented a 98% surge when measured against the preceding April–July timeframe.
Audience exposure to such material climbed even more steeply, jumping 104% to surpass 66 million contacts throughout the August–November observation window.
US social media platform X dominated distribution channels, hosting over 92% of all anti-Ukrainian messaging while generating more than 60% of total user engagement with discriminatory content, according to the study's findings.
While the authors of the report said the precise cause of the latest surge remains unclear, they noted that earlier spikes in discriminatory messaging have coincided with the objectives of "Russian disinformation campaigns."
Research analysts identified correlation between recent content spikes and multiple flashpoint events: Polish President Karol Nawrocki's rejection of legislation that would have expanded social welfare benefits for Ukrainian residents, the large-scale incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, and a November infrastructure sabotage operation targeting Polish railway networks.
Poland ranks among the primary host nations for Ukrainian refugees since hostilities commenced, alongside Germany and the Czech Republic, currently sheltering approximately 965,000 individuals.
