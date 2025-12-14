403
Myanmar Junta Dismisses Civilian Deaths in Strike on Hospital
(MENAFN) Myanmar's ruling military has rejected accusations of civilian casualties following a deadly airstrike on a medical facility in Rakhine state that claimed over 30 lives, according to state media reports released Saturday.
In an official statement published by media, the junta asserted that Mrauk-U's general hospital—situated in western Rakhine near the Bangladesh border—had been shuttered by authorities in July 2024. The closure came after security personnel withdrew amid intense combat, allowing the Arakan Army (AA) to seize territorial control.
"The AA terrorists took shelter in that hospital and established their camp, taking advantage of the hospital's appearance for cover," the statement said.
The Arakan Army, a Buddhist ethnic insurgent organization established in 2009 and operating throughout Myanmar's Rakhine State, has been engaged in escalating confrontations with government forces.
Military officials acknowledged conducting the recent aerial bombardment on the facility, asserting the structure served as an operational headquarters for the AA and allied factions.
"Those killed or injured were not civilians, but terrorists and their supporters," the junta said.
Wednesday's strike resulted in at least 33 fatalities and 76 wounded, with 27 victims listed in critical condition, after military aircraft targeted the public hospital compound in Mrauk-U township.
UN officials issued a condemnation Thursday. UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said: "The World Health Organization reports that this is the 67th verified attack on health facilities in Myanmar this year."
Bangladesh Issues Strong Rebuke
Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry released a Saturday statement denouncing the hospital bombardment while voicing alarm over mounting breaches of international humanitarian law and escalating violence throughout Rakhine State.
The Bangladesh government stressed the critical necessity of safeguarding civilian populations and non-military infrastructure indiscriminately, declaring that all ethnic communities—including Rohingya and Rakhine peoples—must remain protected from hostilities.
Ethnic warfare has compounded Myanmar's humanitarian emergency as the nation continues mired in civil strife nearly four years following the February 2021 military seizure of power.
The 2021 coup displaced the democratically elected administration headed by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy, forcing the country into extended emergency governance exceeding four years.
This July, military leadership announced a symbolic power transition to a civilian interim government preceding scheduled elections in December and January, though the junta commander continues serving as acting president.
Since the takeover, more than 6,000 individuals have perished and nearly 3 million have been forcibly displaced amid combat between military forces and resistance movements, according to human rights monitoring organizations.
