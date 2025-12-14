403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Denounces ISIS Terror Attack on U.S.-Syrian Forces
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation Sunday following a terrorist assault by an ISIS (Daesh) operative in Syria that resulted in casualties among Syrian and American military personnel.
"We condemn the terrorist attack carried out on Dec. 13 against Syrian and US forces performing patrol duties near Palmyra," the ministry declared in an official statement.
Ankara expressed sympathies to bereaved families and the governments of Syria and the United States—both coalition partners in the international campaign against ISIS.
The ministry emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to supporting Syrian government initiatives aimed at bolstering nationwide stability and security while countering terrorist threats.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that two American troops and one civilian lost their lives in the ISIS gunman's ambush, with three additional service members sustaining injuries.
"We condemn the terrorist attack carried out on Dec. 13 against Syrian and US forces performing patrol duties near Palmyra," the ministry declared in an official statement.
Ankara expressed sympathies to bereaved families and the governments of Syria and the United States—both coalition partners in the international campaign against ISIS.
The ministry emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to supporting Syrian government initiatives aimed at bolstering nationwide stability and security while countering terrorist threats.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that two American troops and one civilian lost their lives in the ISIS gunman's ambush, with three additional service members sustaining injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment