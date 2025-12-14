403
Türkiye Pledges Strong Support for Peace at International Forum
(MENAFN) Türkiye is dedicated to fostering peace and constructive dialogue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday while speaking at an international conference in Turkmenistan.
“As Türkiye, we are working with all our strength—guided by the sense of responsibility instilled by our history, geography and civilization—to ensure that peace and dialogue prevail,” Erdogan emphasized during the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat.
He noted that Ankara is prepared to offer tangible assistance for diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and promoting peace, including measures concerning the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Regarding the Middle East, Erdogan cautioned that the October ceasefire in Gaza remains delicate, highlighting that sustained and robust backing from the international community is crucial for its preservation.
The president also expressed optimism that UN Security Council Resolution 2800 could act as a step toward enduring peace and the reconstruction of Gaza.
Erdogan stressed that Palestinian participation is vital in all peace initiatives, with the ultimate objective being a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.
The forum, organized to commemorate both the UN’s declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, brought together leaders from the region and representatives from across the globe.
