Bitcoin MENA Conference Closes With Leading Experts Charting The Future Of Digital Finance

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi December 2025: The Bitcoin MENA conference has concluded in Abu Dhabi, co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc, featuring 234 local and international speakers across two days of dialogue, collaboration and driving the conversation forward on the future of Bitcoin and decentralised finance.

The headline keynote of Bitcoin MENA was delivered by Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Strategy. Saylor's appearance marked the culmination of his Middle East tour, where he engaged with investors, regulators, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, and Bitcoin enthusiasts from the region.

In his keynote, titled“Digital Capital, Credit, Money, and Banking,” Saylor shared his vision of Bitcoin as digital capital and emphasized its growing acceptance in the United States as digital gold. He described Bitcoin not just as an investable asset, but as the foundation for a new era in digital capital and digital credit, urging the region to seize the opportunity to become a global leader in Bitcoin-backed banking and finance.

Saylor highlighted that major U.S. banks have recently begun issuing credit against Bitcoin and Bitcoin derivatives. He referred to Bitcoin as a“digital commodity” and“the strongest asset humanity has ever created,” arguing that it addresses the problem of money losing value over time. According to Saylor, every business eventually faces a choice: keep cash that depreciates, or convert it into an asset that appreciates.“Strategy,” he stated,“chose the latter, deliberately and publicly.”

Additionally, CZ, Founder of Binance, participated in a fireside chat with Brandon Green, CEO of BTC Inc., where he discussed stepping down as CEO of Binance and the United States' recent pro-crypto stance. Reflecting on the shift in attitudes, CZ noted,“I remember discussing Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies with governments four years ago, they would ask, 'What is crypto, and why should I adopt it?' Now, the conversation has shifted to, 'How do I adopt it?' This has led to positive talks on regulating exchanges, protecting consumers, and creating crypto national reserves, which has become very meaningful.”

When asked about the current state of the Bitcoin market, ETF launches, Bitcoin treasury companies, and the upcoming Bitcoin adoption cycle, CZ remarked that“this cycle is different to previous cycles,” highlighting the increasing role of institutional adoption.“We're almost bridging the gap between crypto being a grassroots movement to now Wall Street participation,” he observed.

CZ emphasised that digital currency, including Bitcoin, is still far from fully mature in terms of retail adoption and everyday use. However, he expressed optimism regarding institutional investment, government involvement, and advancements such as stablecoins, tokenisation, and real-world asset infrastructure. According to him, the growing institutional footprint could“stabilise and elevate the market long-term,” even as many retail investors remain cautious, waiting for clearer regulatory frameworks and more mature products.

Across four stages, visitors were able to learn about the latest developments, trends, and technologies that are shaping the future of Bitcoin. Throughout the event, leaders, innovators, and founders from major financial service institutions, investment and trading platforms, and mining companies participated. Notable speakers included Yoni Assia, Co-Founder and CEO of eToro; Derar Islim, COO and CEO of Americas & EMEA at Antalpha; John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments; Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center; Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi; and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC.

Additionally, visitors had the chance to explore a wide range of exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services, and technologies needed for Bitcoin mining, digital asset exchange platforms advanced self-custody tools from leading brands and sponsors of the event including including Antalpha, Crypto, Bitmain, Metaplanet and Mining Grid.

Taking place on the opening day and new to this edition of Bitcoin MENA, was the launch of the Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium. This gathering of global experts offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from leading voices in Bitcoin and explore the latest trends in corporate Bitcoin adoption. The event aimed to equip CFOs, treasurers and finance executives with actionable guidance on how to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. This exclusive gathering offered 14 tailored sessions on the rapid acceleration of institutional Bitcoin adoption, supported by data highlighting that corporations are now acquiring Bitcoin at nearly four times the rate at which new coins are mined.

Several product and platform launches were announced throughout the event, including Safebox, a new, Self Custody product that enables institutions and large Bitcoin holders to earn real Bitcoin yield thanks to an unspent transaction output function that ensures bitcoin yield is accrued while the user's assets stay in their own wallet. Additionally, the final day of the exhibition, Roxom announced the launch of the world's first stock exchange fully denominated and settled in bitcoin, a platform designed to let investors trade shares of public Bitcoin Treasury Companies directly in Bitcoin, without the need for fiat rails or traditional brokerages.

Bitcoin MENA will return in 2026, focusing on investment, regulation, and innovation. Returning to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Marina Hall, the entire Bitcoin ecosystem will come together to explore the latest trends shaping the industry, from evolving regulatory frameworks and compliance strategies to groundbreaking advancements in blockchain technology.

Visitors can expect dynamic discussions, networking opportunities and insights from global leaders as the region continues to balance innovation with investor protection and adapts to new regulatory clarity emerging across the digital asset landscape.