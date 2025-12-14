403
Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills four, violates fragile ceasefire again
(MENAFN) At least four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded on Saturday after an Israeli airstrike struck Gaza City, in what was described as another breach of an already fragile ceasefire, according to medical officials.
Reports indicated that the deaths occurred when a civilian vehicle was hit on the Al-Rashid coastal road, west of Gaza City. The strike reportedly targeted a moving car in a populated area.
The Israeli military said the operation was aimed at a senior Hamas figure, identifying him as Raed Saad. In an official statement, the army said Saad was killed in the strike. He had earlier been described in reports as the “second-ranking figure” in Hamas in the Gaza Strip and was said to have been traveling by car at the time of the attack.
Israeli leaders said the strike was carried out in response to a prior security incident in southern Gaza, where an explosive device injured two Israeli soldiers. The prime minister and defense minister both stated that Saad was targeted as retaliation for that incident.
Hamas strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a “criminal violation of the ceasefire agreement, which was signed in accordance with the plan of US President Donald Trump.” The group said in a statement, “This crime once again confirms that the occupation is deliberately seeking to undermine and sabotage the ceasefire agreement by escalating its ongoing violations.”
The group also urged mediators and states backing the ceasefire to intervene, calling on them to address “these blatant violations” and to take immediate steps “to restrain the fascist occupation government, which is reneging on its obligations under the agreement and seeking to undermine and destroy it.”
According to reports, Israeli forces have repeatedly breached the ceasefire since it came into effect on October 10, resulting in the deaths of at least 386 Palestinians and injuries to 1,018 others.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed more than 70,300 people—most of them women and children—and wounded over 171,000, with attacks continuing despite the existence of the truce.
